All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1705 W 51st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1705 W 51st Ave
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

1705 W 51st Ave

1705 West 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1705 West 51st Avenue, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cute Denver Bungalow - Property Id: 151203

Need $1900 for full unit, but could rent individual rooms out for $950 per room. All utilities, cable and internet included. Cute FURNISHED Bungalow just 5 minutes from downtown Denver. Very close proximity to Chaffee Park, Regis, I-25/I-70. Nearby pubs and restaurants include the Berkeley restaurants, Monkey Barrel. Bacon Social House, Acova and much much more! Great solarium for socializing. Clean. Original hardwood floors. Two car garage that is currently used as a one car with plenty of storage. Secondary refrigerator in the garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151203p
Property Id 151203

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5192778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 W 51st Ave have any available units?
1705 W 51st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 W 51st Ave have?
Some of 1705 W 51st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 W 51st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1705 W 51st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 W 51st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1705 W 51st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1705 W 51st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1705 W 51st Ave offers parking.
Does 1705 W 51st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 W 51st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 W 51st Ave have a pool?
No, 1705 W 51st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1705 W 51st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1705 W 51st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 W 51st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 W 51st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University