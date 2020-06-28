1705 W 51st Ave

Amenities

Cute Denver Bungalow - Property Id: 151203



Need $1900 for full unit, but could rent individual rooms out for $950 per room. All utilities, cable and internet included. Cute FURNISHED Bungalow just 5 minutes from downtown Denver. Very close proximity to Chaffee Park, Regis, I-25/I-70. Nearby pubs and restaurants include the Berkeley restaurants, Monkey Barrel. Bacon Social House, Acova and much much more! Great solarium for socializing. Clean. Original hardwood floors. Two car garage that is currently used as a one car with plenty of storage. Secondary refrigerator in the garage.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5192778)