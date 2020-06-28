1700 N Emerson St Unit 306

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Modern and Latest Trend Condo on the third floor has everything you Need! Terrific Access to Downtown!



*****$200 Move In Special!*******



Features essentially 2 Master Bedrooms, Bathroom and Closets and Each Room is separated by the Living Room for Maximum Privacy! This Building is Peaceful and has little to no noise!



Details:

2B/2B

Master Bedroom has door that separates the Master Room, Walk-in Closet and Private Bathroom from rest of the Condo

Beautiful Modern Kitchen with tall ceilings

Both Bedrooms have Huge Walk-in Closets

Beautiful view from the Balcony

On the Third Floor

Has Elevator that takes you from Garage Covered Private Parking Spot

Laundry room has tons of storage and comes with Washer/Dryer in Unit

1,198 sq feet

Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters!

Brand New Water Heater

Pets Allowed



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com



*All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



** If applicant is approved, up to $80 Application fee returned (2 applicants/I Applicant equal to $40 ) with signed contract, lease and rent paid.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.