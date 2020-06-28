All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

1700 N Emerson St Unit 306

1700 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Modern and Latest Trend Condo on the third floor has everything you Need! Terrific Access to Downtown!

*****$200 Move In Special!*******

Features essentially 2 Master Bedrooms, Bathroom and Closets and Each Room is separated by the Living Room for Maximum Privacy! This Building is Peaceful and has little to no noise!

Details:
2B/2B
Master Bedroom has door that separates the Master Room, Walk-in Closet and Private Bathroom from rest of the Condo
Beautiful Modern Kitchen with tall ceilings
Both Bedrooms have Huge Walk-in Closets
Beautiful view from the Balcony
On the Third Floor
Has Elevator that takes you from Garage Covered Private Parking Spot
Laundry room has tons of storage and comes with Washer/Dryer in Unit
1,198 sq feet
Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters!
Brand New Water Heater
Pets Allowed

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com

*All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

** If applicant is approved, up to $80 Application fee returned (2 applicants/I Applicant equal to $40 ) with signed contract, lease and rent paid.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 have any available units?
1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 have?
Some of 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 offer parking?
Yes, 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 offers parking.
Does 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 have a pool?
No, 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 have accessible units?
No, 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 N Emerson St Unit 306 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

