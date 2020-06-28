1700 N Emerson St Unit 306

Amenities
This Modern and Latest Trend Condo on the third floor has everything you Need! Terrific Access to Downtown!
*****$200 Move In Special!*******
Features essentially 2 Master Bedrooms, Bathroom and Closets and Each Room is separated by the Living Room for Maximum Privacy! This Building is Peaceful and has little to no noise!
Details:
2B/2B
Master Bedroom has door that separates the Master Room, Walk-in Closet and Private Bathroom from rest of the Condo
Beautiful Modern Kitchen with tall ceilings
Both Bedrooms have Huge Walk-in Closets
Beautiful view from the Balcony
On the Third Floor
Has Elevator that takes you from Garage Covered Private Parking Spot
Laundry room has tons of storage and comes with Washer/Dryer in Unit
1,198 sq feet
Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters!
Brand New Water Heater
Pets Allowed
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com
*All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
** If applicant is approved, up to $80 Application fee returned (2 applicants/I Applicant equal to $40 ) with signed contract, lease and rent paid.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.