Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1691 Monroe Street Unit 1

1691 Monroe St · No Longer Available
Location

1691 Monroe St, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
1691 Monroe Street Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 The finishes will not disappoint! - TENANT TO PAY MANDATORY $200/MONTH UTILITIES FEE, WHICH INCLUDES GAS, WATER, ELECTRIC, TRASH*The striking island kitchen has an abundance of new cabinets (as well as a large walk-in pantry,) high-end stainless GE appliances including French door fridge, subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous quartz counters with oversized under-mount stainless steel sink. A spacious great room is the perfect entertainment area with a park view. You will love the large bedroom sizes and large closets in each. There is a convenient main floor bedroom, and the master has sweeping views of City Park and its ponds. Upstairs is a cool private rooftop deck under a canopy of trees. Both baths are pristine and stunning as well...the finishes will not disappoint! Other amenities include a 1-car carport, brand new Whirlpool washer and dryer, new furnace, water heater, A/C, windows, oversized baseboards and window trim, hardwoods throughout, new paint inside and out.*minimum 1-year lease*available immediately*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*deposit is one month's rent*Dogs O.K.*$400 pet deposit/pet and all refundable*Security Deposit is one months rent*Virtual Tour and Video upon request*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

