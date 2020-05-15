1665 S Wyandot St

Amenities

2Br / 1Ba - Newly Remodeled - $1400 - Utilities Included! (Ruby Hill / DU / Platte Park / SOBO)



Spacious unit offers new wood floors, new in-unit washer/dryer, new energy-efficient windows, full bath.



Private entrance, private patio, private 2-car driveway parking, 730 sq./ft.



Ideal space for a single renter, roommates, or a couple.



Close to South Broadway/Santa Fe for numerous restaurants and breweries. Convenient proximity to Sprouts, Costco, and Target.



Easy access to Light Rail. Walking distance to Ruby Hill Park for live music during the Summer (Levitt Pavilion Denver).



No smoking. Pets considered with $250 non-refundable deposit. Garden-level of a quiet, single-family home.



Rent is $1400 per month (general utilities and wireless internet included). Security Deposit $1400. One bedroom non-conforming.



Available May 1st.



Open House - Saturday (5/4) - 9am-2pm.



Email or call today to setup an appointment.



720-273-9548

No Dogs Allowed



