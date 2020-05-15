All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1665 S Wyandot St

1665 South Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

1665 South Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
2Br 1Ba $1400 Utilities Incld - Ruby Hill DU SOBO - Property Id: 119268

2Br / 1Ba - Newly Remodeled - $1400 - Utilities Included! (Ruby Hill / DU / Platte Park / SOBO)

Spacious unit offers new wood floors, new in-unit washer/dryer, new energy-efficient windows, full bath.

Private entrance, private patio, private 2-car driveway parking, 730 sq./ft.

Ideal space for a single renter, roommates, or a couple.

Close to South Broadway/Santa Fe for numerous restaurants and breweries. Convenient proximity to Sprouts, Costco, and Target.

Easy access to Light Rail. Walking distance to Ruby Hill Park for live music during the Summer (Levitt Pavilion Denver).

No smoking. Pets considered with $250 non-refundable deposit. Garden-level of a quiet, single-family home.

Rent is $1400 per month (general utilities and wireless internet included). Security Deposit $1400. One bedroom non-conforming.

Available May 1st.

Open House - Saturday (5/4) - 9am-2pm.

Email or call today to setup an appointment.

720-273-9548
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119268
Property Id 119268

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4865572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 S Wyandot St have any available units?
1665 S Wyandot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1665 S Wyandot St have?
Some of 1665 S Wyandot St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 S Wyandot St currently offering any rent specials?
1665 S Wyandot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 S Wyandot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1665 S Wyandot St is pet friendly.
Does 1665 S Wyandot St offer parking?
Yes, 1665 S Wyandot St offers parking.
Does 1665 S Wyandot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1665 S Wyandot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 S Wyandot St have a pool?
No, 1665 S Wyandot St does not have a pool.
Does 1665 S Wyandot St have accessible units?
No, 1665 S Wyandot St does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 S Wyandot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 S Wyandot St does not have units with dishwashers.
