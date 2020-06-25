All apartments in Denver
1662 Adams St.
1662 Adams St

1662 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1662 Adams Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful Denver Square in the heart of City Park - quiet street and steps to the park with secured 2 car garage, private backyard and great exterior charm. This historic home features original hardwood floors and other trim features, tall ceilings, updated gas fireplace, multiple outdoor living areas, Washer/Dryer, great basement storage.

Tenant is responsible for most utilities; Trash/Recycling included. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Detached Garage, Private Backyard, Hardwood Floors, Historic Charm, Storage, Washer, Dryer, Amazing Location!, Air Conditioning, Attic Fan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

