1662 Adams St.

Wonderful Denver Square in the heart of City Park - quiet street and steps to the park with secured 2 car garage, private backyard and great exterior charm. This historic home features original hardwood floors and other trim features, tall ceilings, updated gas fireplace, multiple outdoor living areas, Washer/Dryer, great basement storage.
Tenant is responsible for most utilities; Trash/Recycling included. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.
Amenities: Detached Garage, Private Backyard, Hardwood Floors, Historic Charm, Storage, Washer, Dryer, Amazing Location!, Air Conditioning, Attic Fan