1662 Adams St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Wonderful Denver Square in the heart of City Park - quiet street and steps to the park with secured 2 car garage, private backyard and great exterior charm. This historic home features original hardwood floors and other trim features, tall ceilings, updated gas fireplace, multiple outdoor living areas, Washer/Dryer, great basement storage.



Tenant is responsible for most utilities; Trash/Recycling included. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



