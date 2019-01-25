All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

1660 S Saint Paul St

1660 South Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

1660 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****Available May 17th!!!*****

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch style house with hardwood floors. This 1,020+ sq ft home features updated lighting, spacious updated kitchen with a refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave, tiled bathrooms, laundry with washer and dryer, 2 Car Garage, and an additional living/entertainment/family room area.

If you enjoy the outdoors you will love this fenced backyard with mature landscaping and patio.

Features:
-Hardwood Floors
-Brand new paint
-Updated Lighting
-Updated Kitchen Cabinets
-Ceiling Fans
-Fenced Backyard
-2 Car Garage

Denver Public Schools:
Elementary: Cory
Middle: Merrill
Senior: South

Easy Access to: I-25, light rail, S. Colorado Blvd, Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, DTC, and Washington Park.

A dog will be considered with 350.00 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.

For showings, please contact Christine Childers 720-469-9116 or christine@newagere.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 S Saint Paul St have any available units?
1660 S Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 S Saint Paul St have?
Some of 1660 S Saint Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 S Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
1660 S Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 S Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 S Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 1660 S Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 1660 S Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 1660 S Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 S Saint Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 S Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 1660 S Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 1660 S Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 1660 S Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 S Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 S Saint Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.
