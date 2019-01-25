1660 S Saint Paul St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

****Available May 17th!!!*****



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch style house with hardwood floors. This 1,020+ sq ft home features updated lighting, spacious updated kitchen with a refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave, tiled bathrooms, laundry with washer and dryer, 2 Car Garage, and an additional living/entertainment/family room area.



If you enjoy the outdoors you will love this fenced backyard with mature landscaping and patio.



Features:

-Hardwood Floors

-Brand new paint

-Updated Lighting

-Updated Kitchen Cabinets

-Ceiling Fans

-Fenced Backyard

-2 Car Garage



Denver Public Schools:

Elementary: Cory

Middle: Merrill

Senior: South



Easy Access to: I-25, light rail, S. Colorado Blvd, Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, DTC, and Washington Park.



A dog will be considered with 350.00 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.



For showings, please contact Christine Childers 720-469-9116 or christine@newagere.com