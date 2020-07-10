All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

1652 Julian Street

1652 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Brand New Townhouse in Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 292320

Brand new, contemporary townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, attached 2-car garage, and roof deck. Large kitchen with soft-close cabinets, quartz counters, glass mosaic backsplash, pantry, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove, microwave/hood). Both bedrooms have private baths and ample closet space. Laundry closet on upper level to accommodate stacked washer/dryer - washer/dryer NOT provided. 451 square foot roof deck with mountain views. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Fire sprinklers throughout. Five short blocks from Sloan's Lake Park. Water, trash, landscaping, and snow removal included. Pet friendly with $500 refundable pet deposit per pet - no additional pet fees or pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Minimum 12 month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292320
Property Id 292320

(RLNE5833662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Julian Street have any available units?
1652 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Julian Street have?
Some of 1652 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Julian Street offers parking.
Does 1652 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 1652 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 1652 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Julian Street has units with dishwashers.

