1652 Julian Street

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Brand New Townhouse in Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 292320



Brand new, contemporary townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, attached 2-car garage, and roof deck. Large kitchen with soft-close cabinets, quartz counters, glass mosaic backsplash, pantry, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove, microwave/hood). Both bedrooms have private baths and ample closet space. Laundry closet on upper level to accommodate stacked washer/dryer - washer/dryer NOT provided. 451 square foot roof deck with mountain views. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Fire sprinklers throughout. Five short blocks from Sloan's Lake Park. Water, trash, landscaping, and snow removal included. Pet friendly with $500 refundable pet deposit per pet - no additional pet fees or pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Minimum 12 month lease.

Property Id 292320



