1652 Gaylord St Available 07/20/19 Furnished Carriage House with Garage in City Park West! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com



This home will be available to view after 7/20/19



This one bedroom, fully furnished apartment home is move-in ready and is situated in a convenient location. Near downtown, uptown restaurants, bars and City Park in Denver. Walking distance to many amenities. This carriage house apartment has been recently renovated. It offers a beautifully updated bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area. The home comes fully furnished with the existing furniture and tv seen in photos and the kitchen is also stocked with kitchenware. Washer and dryer included as well. Central heat and air conditioning. The single car garage is attached at ground level and entirely private. The apartment unit rests above the garage and shares no walls. WiFi is included in the rental price. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Features at a glance:

-Single car garage

-WIFI included

-Stainless appliances

-Furnished

-Granite countertops

-Two levels, Garage on the first level, living on the second level

-One Bedroom

-One Bath



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Washer

-Dryer



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: Gas, Electric



Pets:

-Sorry no pets considered



Nearby Schools in Denver:

-Cole Art and Science Academy

-East High School



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Pets Allowed



