Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

1652 Gaylord St

1652 North Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1652 North Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1652 Gaylord St Available 07/20/19 Furnished Carriage House with Garage in City Park West! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

This home will be available to view after 7/20/19

This one bedroom, fully furnished apartment home is move-in ready and is situated in a convenient location. Near downtown, uptown restaurants, bars and City Park in Denver. Walking distance to many amenities. This carriage house apartment has been recently renovated. It offers a beautifully updated bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area. The home comes fully furnished with the existing furniture and tv seen in photos and the kitchen is also stocked with kitchenware. Washer and dryer included as well. Central heat and air conditioning. The single car garage is attached at ground level and entirely private. The apartment unit rests above the garage and shares no walls. WiFi is included in the rental price. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Features at a glance:
-Single car garage
-WIFI included
-Stainless appliances
-Furnished
-Granite countertops
-Two levels, Garage on the first level, living on the second level
-One Bedroom
-One Bath

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Gas, Electric

Pets:
-Sorry no pets considered

Nearby Schools in Denver:
-Cole Art and Science Academy
-East High School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4296797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

