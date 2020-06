Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils carpet range

Hurley Heights 3 bedroom / 1 bath house between Sanderson Gulch Open Space and Garfield with 1 car attached garage, large backyard, and Washer and Dryer included. This home has new carpet, new blinds and ready to move in today! Call Kristen at 303-550-1497 for showing.

Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. Standard Application process $50/applicant includes background and credit check

Pets negotiable with Pet Fee and pet rent