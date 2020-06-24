1630 Clarkson Street #100

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit #100 Available 03/01/19 Beautiful 2 Bed and 2 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 101314



Located on Government Hill in an upscale gated building. This beautiful condo features two large private decks, one of which includes a gas connect. Laundry unit is in the condo. Two parking slots plus storage unit, all secured. French Doors, Thermal Pane Windows, plus HV / AC unit. The kitchen includes it's own appliances (Refrigerator and Gas Stove) and lots of counter space; including a large island. This unit is

well lit - facing the early morning sun.

One dog only is allowed in unit. Two year lease offers a discount.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101314

Property Id 101314



(RLNE4718103)