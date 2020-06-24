All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1630 Clarkson Street #100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1630 Clarkson Street #100
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1630 Clarkson Street #100

1630 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1630 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit #100 Available 03/01/19 Beautiful 2 Bed and 2 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 101314

Located on Government Hill in an upscale gated building. This beautiful condo features two large private decks, one of which includes a gas connect. Laundry unit is in the condo. Two parking slots plus storage unit, all secured. French Doors, Thermal Pane Windows, plus HV / AC unit. The kitchen includes it's own appliances (Refrigerator and Gas Stove) and lots of counter space; including a large island. This unit is
well lit - facing the early morning sun.
One dog only is allowed in unit. Two year lease offers a discount.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101314
Property Id 101314

(RLNE4718103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Clarkson Street #100 have any available units?
1630 Clarkson Street #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Clarkson Street #100 have?
Some of 1630 Clarkson Street #100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Clarkson Street #100 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Clarkson Street #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Clarkson Street #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Clarkson Street #100 is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Clarkson Street #100 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Clarkson Street #100 offers parking.
Does 1630 Clarkson Street #100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Clarkson Street #100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Clarkson Street #100 have a pool?
No, 1630 Clarkson Street #100 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Clarkson Street #100 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Clarkson Street #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Clarkson Street #100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Clarkson Street #100 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University