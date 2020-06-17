1625 E 5th Ave - 1621

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful duplex is located in one of Denver's finest neighborhoods, Denver Country Club. Located on a quiet tree lined street, walk to Cherry Creek, bistros on 6th Avenue, Cherry Creek Bike Path and moments to Wash Park and Downtown This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has recently undergone a full renovation. It has a spacious and open floor plan, with tall ceilings, arched windows, custom cabinets, fireplace and finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout. You will enjoy great natural sunlight with big windows and a balcony off the master bedroom and a huge walk in closet and full finished basement Rent: $3,500 Deposit: 1 month rent Lease: 12 Months Sq Ft: 2025 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Year Built: 1910