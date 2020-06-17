All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1625 E 5th Ave - 1621

1625 East 5th Avenue · (303) 777-7460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 East 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful duplex is located in one of Denver's finest neighborhoods, Denver Country Club. Located on a quiet tree lined street, walk to Cherry Creek, bistros on 6th Avenue, Cherry Creek Bike Path and moments to Wash Park and Downtown This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has recently undergone a full renovation. It has a spacious and open floor plan, with tall ceilings, arched windows, custom cabinets, fireplace and finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout. You will enjoy great natural sunlight with big windows and a balcony off the master bedroom and a huge walk in closet and full finished basement Rent: $3,500 Deposit: 1 month rent Lease: 12 Months Sq Ft: 2025 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Year Built: 1910

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 have any available units?
1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 have?
Some of 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 currently offering any rent specials?
1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 pet-friendly?
No, 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 offer parking?
No, 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 does not offer parking.
Does 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 have a pool?
No, 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 does not have a pool.
Does 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 have accessible units?
No, 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1625 E 5th Ave - 1621?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

