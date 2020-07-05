All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1616 S Broadway Unit 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1616 S Broadway Unit 309
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1616 S Broadway Unit 309

1616 S Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1616 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
bike storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful Modern 1 Bedroom Top Floor Condo ! Available Now! - 1616 South at Platt Park brings fresh energy and excitement to one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods. Residents enjoy the many restaurants, shops and nightlife along South Pearl Street and South Broadway that are steps away from this spectacular new condo development. Platt Park offers ideal access to Denver's extensive bike trails, parks, public transportation and other amenities, which has led to a short supply of reasonably priced homes in this neighborhood. The site has been home to the Broadway Motel since 1959, and the developers will retain some of the vintage character in their modern urban design, a theme that prevails along South Broadway. 1616 South offers a unique opportunity to live in an urban flat for a reasonable price in highly sought-after Platt Park.

Now available: Gorgeous 1 bed 2 full baths apartment with huge balcony. Great community and convenient location.
Unit description/features:
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Modern in-unit W/D
Den/Office
Sizeable kitchen with island/bar top and marble counter tops
Hardwood floors in dinning area and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms and living area, and tile in bathroom
Parking spot (#14) with bike rack in the building garage (no extra fee)
High ceilings and track lighting
A/C and heat
Sun blocking blinds
Two full, modern bathrooms

Rent: $1,995
Utilities $95.00 includes water, sewer & trash
Deposit:$1,995
Residents are responsible for Gas and Electric separately

Apply today!
Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Diana Chavira
720-549-1180
diana.chavira@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,995
Utilities $95
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,995
Available Now

(RLNE5700484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 have any available units?
1616 S Broadway Unit 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 have?
Some of 1616 S Broadway Unit 309's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 currently offering any rent specials?
1616 S Broadway Unit 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 pet-friendly?
No, 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 offer parking?
Yes, 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 offers parking.
Does 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 have a pool?
No, 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 does not have a pool.
Does 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 have accessible units?
No, 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 S Broadway Unit 309 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University