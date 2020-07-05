1616 S Broadway Unit 309

Amenities

Beautiful Modern 1 Bedroom Top Floor Condo ! Available Now! - 1616 South at Platt Park brings fresh energy and excitement to one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods. Residents enjoy the many restaurants, shops and nightlife along South Pearl Street and South Broadway that are steps away from this spectacular new condo development. Platt Park offers ideal access to Denver's extensive bike trails, parks, public transportation and other amenities, which has led to a short supply of reasonably priced homes in this neighborhood. The site has been home to the Broadway Motel since 1959, and the developers will retain some of the vintage character in their modern urban design, a theme that prevails along South Broadway. 1616 South offers a unique opportunity to live in an urban flat for a reasonable price in highly sought-after Platt Park.



Now available: Gorgeous 1 bed 2 full baths apartment with huge balcony. Great community and convenient location.

Unit description/features:

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Modern in-unit W/D

Den/Office

Sizeable kitchen with island/bar top and marble counter tops

Hardwood floors in dinning area and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms and living area, and tile in bathroom

Parking spot (#14) with bike rack in the building garage (no extra fee)

High ceilings and track lighting

A/C and heat

Sun blocking blinds

Two full, modern bathrooms



Rent: $1,995

Utilities $95.00 includes water, sewer & trash

Deposit:$1,995

Residents are responsible for Gas and Electric separately



Apply today!

Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Diana Chavira

720-549-1180

diana.chavira@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate



(RLNE5700484)