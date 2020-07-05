1616 S Broadway Unit 309

Amenities
Beautiful Modern 1 Bedroom Top Floor Condo ! Available Now! - 1616 South at Platt Park brings fresh energy and excitement to one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods. Residents enjoy the many restaurants, shops and nightlife along South Pearl Street and South Broadway that are steps away from this spectacular new condo development. Platt Park offers ideal access to Denver's extensive bike trails, parks, public transportation and other amenities, which has led to a short supply of reasonably priced homes in this neighborhood. The site has been home to the Broadway Motel since 1959, and the developers will retain some of the vintage character in their modern urban design, a theme that prevails along South Broadway. 1616 South offers a unique opportunity to live in an urban flat for a reasonable price in highly sought-after Platt Park.
Now available: Gorgeous 1 bed 2 full baths apartment with huge balcony. Great community and convenient location.
Unit description/features:
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Modern in-unit W/D
Den/Office
Sizeable kitchen with island/bar top and marble counter tops
Hardwood floors in dinning area and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms and living area, and tile in bathroom
Parking spot (#14) with bike rack in the building garage (no extra fee)
High ceilings and track lighting
A/C and heat
Sun blocking blinds
Two full, modern bathrooms
Rent: $1,995
Utilities $95.00 includes water, sewer & trash
Deposit:$1,995
Residents are responsible for Gas and Electric separately
Apply today!
Applications: $45 per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
Background and credit checks required.
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email
Diana Chavira
720-549-1180
diana.chavira@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,995
Utilities $95
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,995
Available Now
(RLNE5700484)