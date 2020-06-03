16070 East 47th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 04/01/20 2018 newly built end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.



This particular unit has harwood brown mahogany cabinets unlike white hardwood in the pictures. All black appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher.Hardwood floors in main floor.This neighborhood has Community pool, dog park



Application fee of $ 50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above



call 720 341 6248



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=13128219



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615802)