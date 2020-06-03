All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
16070 East 47th Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

16070 East 47th Place

16070 East 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16070 East 47th Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 04/01/20 2018 newly built end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.

This particular unit has harwood brown mahogany cabinets unlike white hardwood in the pictures. All black appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher.Hardwood floors in main floor.This neighborhood has Community pool, dog park

Application fee of $ 50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above

call 720 341 6248

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=13128219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16070 East 47th Place have any available units?
16070 East 47th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16070 East 47th Place have?
Some of 16070 East 47th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16070 East 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16070 East 47th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16070 East 47th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16070 East 47th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16070 East 47th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16070 East 47th Place offers parking.
Does 16070 East 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16070 East 47th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16070 East 47th Place have a pool?
Yes, 16070 East 47th Place has a pool.
Does 16070 East 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 16070 East 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16070 East 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16070 East 47th Place has units with dishwashers.

