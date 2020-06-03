16070 East 47th Place

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 2018 newly built end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.
This particular unit has harwood brown mahogany cabinets unlike white hardwood in the pictures. All black appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher.Hardwood floors in main floor.This neighborhood has Community pool, dog park
Application fee of $ 50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above
call 720 341 6248
No Pets Allowed
