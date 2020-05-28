1587 Grove Street

Amenities
Completely Updated Row Home Close to Sloan's Lake! - Available Feb 1st - 1587 Grove St Denver, CO 80204 - Available February 1st
Walk to Bronco games, Sloan's Lake, West Colfax bars and restaurants!
This row home features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer included, fireplace, basement area for storage, garage with alley access, private backyard with deck, views of downtown from the front porch. Hurry, this one will not last long!
$50/mo. flat fee for water, sewer and trash
Pet Policy: One time $200 Pet Fee and $20/mo. Pet Rent
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Please use the link below to apply:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a5a5a9b9-d14b-40c9-9334-0797edc414c1&source=Website
Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com
(RLNE4586705)