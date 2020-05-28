All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1587 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1587 Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1587 Grove Street

1587 North Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1587 North Grove Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Updated Row Home Close to Sloan's Lake! - Available Feb 1st - 1587 Grove St Denver, CO 80204 - Available February 1st

Walk to Bronco games, Sloan's Lake, West Colfax bars and restaurants!

This row home features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer included, fireplace, basement area for storage, garage with alley access, private backyard with deck, views of downtown from the front porch. Hurry, this one will not last long!

$50/mo. flat fee for water, sewer and trash

Pet Policy: One time $200 Pet Fee and $20/mo. Pet Rent

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Please use the link below to apply:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a5a5a9b9-d14b-40c9-9334-0797edc414c1&source=Website

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com

(RLNE4586705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 Grove Street have any available units?
1587 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1587 Grove Street have?
Some of 1587 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1587 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1587 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 1587 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 1587 Grove Street does offer parking.
Does 1587 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1587 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1587 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1587 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1587 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1587 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University