1587 Grove Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Completely Updated Row Home Close to Sloan's Lake! - Available Feb 1st - 1587 Grove St Denver, CO 80204 - Available February 1st



Walk to Bronco games, Sloan's Lake, West Colfax bars and restaurants!



This row home features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer included, fireplace, basement area for storage, garage with alley access, private backyard with deck, views of downtown from the front porch. Hurry, this one will not last long!



$50/mo. flat fee for water, sewer and trash



Pet Policy: One time $200 Pet Fee and $20/mo. Pet Rent



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Please use the link below to apply:



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a5a5a9b9-d14b-40c9-9334-0797edc414c1&source=Website



Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com



(RLNE4586705)