Denver, CO
1585 Verbena St
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

1585 Verbena St

1585 Verbena Street · No Longer Available
Denver
East Colfax
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1585 Verbena Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
This house boasts 897 square feet, this is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch, the property has a spacious kitchen, living room, and a very large backyard. This property has vaulted ceilings and is filled with natural light. Dry landscaping allows for less maintenance....less watering..save money, save the planet
Located minutes away from CU Anschutz Hospital and Children's Hospital. Closest schools are Ashley Elementary School and DSST: Stapleton High School. Not far from William H. McNichols Park and Montview Park. Some food options in the area are El Chalate Restaurant, Famous Buffalo Wings and Things, and 7 Leguas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Verbena St have any available units?
1585 Verbena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1585 Verbena St currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Verbena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Verbena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1585 Verbena St is pet friendly.
Does 1585 Verbena St offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Verbena St offers parking.
Does 1585 Verbena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 Verbena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Verbena St have a pool?
No, 1585 Verbena St does not have a pool.
Does 1585 Verbena St have accessible units?
No, 1585 Verbena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Verbena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1585 Verbena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 Verbena St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1585 Verbena St has units with air conditioning.
