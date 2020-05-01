1585 Syracuse St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house with enclosed front porch and extra room off upstairs bedroom. Finished basement with second bedroom and extra finished space, storage area, as well as washer and dryer in laundry room. Fenced in back and front yard with mature trees. Close to all amenities and public transportation. Water included in rent. No pets. No vouchers.



Security deposit equal to a month's rent (with approved credit)



Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting, LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker



(RLNE5665705)