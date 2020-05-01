All apartments in Denver
1585 Syracuse St

1585 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Location

1585 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house with enclosed front porch and extra room off upstairs bedroom. Finished basement with second bedroom and extra finished space, storage area, as well as washer and dryer in laundry room. Fenced in back and front yard with mature trees. Close to all amenities and public transportation. Water included in rent. No pets. No vouchers.

Security deposit equal to a month's rent (with approved credit)

Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting, LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker

(RLNE5665705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Syracuse St have any available units?
1585 Syracuse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1585 Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Syracuse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Syracuse St pet-friendly?
No, 1585 Syracuse St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1585 Syracuse St offer parking?
No, 1585 Syracuse St does not offer parking.
Does 1585 Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1585 Syracuse St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Syracuse St have a pool?
No, 1585 Syracuse St does not have a pool.
Does 1585 Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 1585 Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1585 Syracuse St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 Syracuse St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 Syracuse St does not have units with air conditioning.

