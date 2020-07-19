15797 East Elk Plaza

Amenities

Available March 1st 2019. This amazing home located in the new Avion neighborhood. Located right off Green Valley Ranch Blvd and Pena. 20 minutes from downtown Denver and 20 minutes from DIA. This home features an attached 2 car garage, open floor plan, wood floors, new carpet, washer/dryer, granite counter tops with chef's island, stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms have walk in closets. The home is right across the street from the neighborhood dog park. When the summer comes around, take time to enjoy a day at the Community Hub and pool. Plenty of trail access. To schedule a showing or schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery Pet Policy- 2 pet max, $250.00 per pet refundable deposit.