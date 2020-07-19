All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 15797 East Elk Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
15797 East Elk Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15797 East Elk Plaza

15797 East Elk Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15797 East Elk Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available March 1st 2019. This amazing home located in the new Avion neighborhood. Located right off Green Valley Ranch Blvd and Pena. 20 minutes from downtown Denver and 20 minutes from DIA. This home features an attached 2 car garage, open floor plan, wood floors, new carpet, washer/dryer, granite counter tops with chef's island, stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms have walk in closets. The home is right across the street from the neighborhood dog park. When the summer comes around, take time to enjoy a day at the Community Hub and pool. Plenty of trail access. To schedule a showing or schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery Pet Policy- 2 pet max, $250.00 per pet refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15797 East Elk Plaza have any available units?
15797 East Elk Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 15797 East Elk Plaza have?
Some of 15797 East Elk Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15797 East Elk Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
15797 East Elk Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15797 East Elk Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 15797 East Elk Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 15797 East Elk Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 15797 East Elk Plaza offers parking.
Does 15797 East Elk Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15797 East Elk Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15797 East Elk Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 15797 East Elk Plaza has a pool.
Does 15797 East Elk Plaza have accessible units?
No, 15797 East Elk Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 15797 East Elk Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 15797 East Elk Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University