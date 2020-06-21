All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 15754 Warner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
15754 Warner Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

15754 Warner Drive

15754 East Warner Drive ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15754 East Warner Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,232 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, main floor bath, solar panels, rec room, washer and dryer in unit (optional), a finished basement, and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Parkfield Lake Park. Also nearby are Planet Fitness, Walmart, Best buy, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Oakland Elementary School, DSST Middle School at Noel Campus, and Montbello Career and Technical High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Ho

using

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15754 Warner Drive have any available units?
15754 Warner Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 15754 Warner Drive have?
Some of 15754 Warner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15754 Warner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15754 Warner Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15754 Warner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15754 Warner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15754 Warner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15754 Warner Drive does offer parking.
Does 15754 Warner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15754 Warner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15754 Warner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15754 Warner Drive has a pool.
Does 15754 Warner Drive have accessible units?
No, 15754 Warner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15754 Warner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15754 Warner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15754 Warner Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Terrace Arms
633 North Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity