15754 Warner Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,232 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vinyl plank floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, main floor bath, solar panels, rec room, washer and dryer in unit (optional), a finished basement, and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Parkfield Lake Park. Also nearby are Planet Fitness, Walmart, Best buy, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Oakland Elementary School, DSST Middle School at Noel Campus, and Montbello Career and Technical High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



