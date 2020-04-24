1564 Filbert Court

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga

Such a lovingly updated home situated on a quiet one way block just a short walk to shopping, transportation, yoga, restaurants and the wonderful amenities of what City Park offers. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen, stainless appliances and slab countertops. A beautiful blend of new with the original warmth of a 1920s bungalow. Full basement with a bedroom, bathroom and family room as well as storage. Updated plumbing, electric and a radon mitigation system. Backyard oasis with sprinkler system and a 2 car garage. Exceptional opportunity to live in Park Hill!

