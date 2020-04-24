All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1564 Filbert Court
Last updated June 16 2019 at 5:05 AM

1564 Filbert Court

1564 Filbert Court · No Longer Available
Location

1564 Filbert Court, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
Such a lovingly updated home situated on a quiet one way block just a short walk to shopping, transportation, yoga, restaurants and the wonderful amenities of what City Park offers. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen, stainless appliances and slab countertops. A beautiful blend of new with the original warmth of a 1920s bungalow. Full basement with a bedroom, bathroom and family room as well as storage. Updated plumbing, electric and a radon mitigation system. Backyard oasis with sprinkler system and a 2 car garage. Exceptional opportunity to live in Park Hill!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Filbert Court have any available units?
1564 Filbert Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 Filbert Court have?
Some of 1564 Filbert Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 Filbert Court currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Filbert Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Filbert Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1564 Filbert Court is pet friendly.
Does 1564 Filbert Court offer parking?
Yes, 1564 Filbert Court offers parking.
Does 1564 Filbert Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 Filbert Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Filbert Court have a pool?
No, 1564 Filbert Court does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Filbert Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1564 Filbert Court has accessible units.
Does 1564 Filbert Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 Filbert Court has units with dishwashers.
