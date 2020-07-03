All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1561 S Pennsylvania Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1561 S Pennsylvania Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1561 S Pennsylvania Street

1561 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1561 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdbd1c4052 ---- Gorgeous, updated story book Victorian home with 3 beds, 1.5 baths, and 1600 square feet. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, updated kitchen and bath, built-in shelving, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, central AC, and a below the house cellar for storage. An amazing feature of this home is the 600 square foot carriage house with a half bath, bedroom, double sided gas fireplace, plenty of functional space, and it\'s very own washer/dryer. Property is professionally landscaped with multiple outdoor seating spaces. Truly one of a kind! Amazing location, only one block to Old South Pearl St with an abundance of boutique shops & restaurants. The local Farmer\'s Market is right around the corner every Sunday & right next to the best Sushi in town! Easy access to I25 and S Santa Fe Drive. **Interior paint has been changed to neutral colors** Sewer, trash and lawn service included! No pets and no smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Garage Central A/C Gas Fireplace Private Backyard Stove Sunroom Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 S Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
1561 S Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 S Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 1561 S Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 S Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
1561 S Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 S Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 S Pennsylvania Street is pet friendly.
Does 1561 S Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
Yes, 1561 S Pennsylvania Street offers parking.
Does 1561 S Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 S Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 S Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 1561 S Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 1561 S Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 1561 S Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 S Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 S Pennsylvania Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University