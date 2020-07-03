1561 S Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdbd1c4052 ---- Gorgeous, updated story book Victorian home with 3 beds, 1.5 baths, and 1600 square feet. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, updated kitchen and bath, built-in shelving, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, central AC, and a below the house cellar for storage. An amazing feature of this home is the 600 square foot carriage house with a half bath, bedroom, double sided gas fireplace, plenty of functional space, and it\'s very own washer/dryer. Property is professionally landscaped with multiple outdoor seating spaces. Truly one of a kind! Amazing location, only one block to Old South Pearl St with an abundance of boutique shops & restaurants. The local Farmer\'s Market is right around the corner every Sunday & right next to the best Sushi in town! Easy access to I25 and S Santa Fe Drive. **Interior paint has been changed to neutral colors** Sewer, trash and lawn service included! No pets and no smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Garage Central A/C Gas Fireplace Private Backyard Stove Sunroom Washer/Dryer