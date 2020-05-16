All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1560 N Ogden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1560 N Ogden St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:46 PM

1560 N Ogden St

1560 North Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1560 North Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located in a prime Uptown/Capitol Hill location, this great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second floor condo offers 1772 square feet with numerous upgrades and amenities.

Expansive ceilings, abundant windows and lots of natural light give this spacious floor plan a warm and inviting feeling. Enjoy great modern finishes with all the flare of original 20th century charm and architectural details.

The spacious kitchen is nicely appointed with hardwood floors, 42 inch cherry cabinets, slab granite counter tops, gas cook top, prep island breakfast nook and all appliance included.

Other amenities include, beautiful built-ins and woodwork, exposed brick in the bathroom, formal dining room, stained glass accents, claw foot tub, office or 3rd bedroom, nice patio, in unit washer and dryer, attached carport, huge private storage room plus a basement locker.

Conveniently located, this property is within walking distance of numerous top restaurants, shopping, nightlife as well as area parks and is ideally situated close to Colfax, Park Ave and Broadway/Lincoln for easy commuting. Take one look and you will see why this is a perfect place to call home!

Denver 1 school district, feeds to Cole Arts and Science Academy, Wyatt Middle, and East High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 N Ogden St have any available units?
1560 N Ogden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 N Ogden St have?
Some of 1560 N Ogden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 N Ogden St currently offering any rent specials?
1560 N Ogden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 N Ogden St pet-friendly?
No, 1560 N Ogden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1560 N Ogden St offer parking?
Yes, 1560 N Ogden St offers parking.
Does 1560 N Ogden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 N Ogden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 N Ogden St have a pool?
No, 1560 N Ogden St does not have a pool.
Does 1560 N Ogden St have accessible units?
No, 1560 N Ogden St does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 N Ogden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 N Ogden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University