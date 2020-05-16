1560 N Ogden St

Amenities

Located in a prime Uptown/Capitol Hill location, this great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second floor condo offers 1772 square feet with numerous upgrades and amenities.



Expansive ceilings, abundant windows and lots of natural light give this spacious floor plan a warm and inviting feeling. Enjoy great modern finishes with all the flare of original 20th century charm and architectural details.



The spacious kitchen is nicely appointed with hardwood floors, 42 inch cherry cabinets, slab granite counter tops, gas cook top, prep island breakfast nook and all appliance included.



Other amenities include, beautiful built-ins and woodwork, exposed brick in the bathroom, formal dining room, stained glass accents, claw foot tub, office or 3rd bedroom, nice patio, in unit washer and dryer, attached carport, huge private storage room plus a basement locker.



Conveniently located, this property is within walking distance of numerous top restaurants, shopping, nightlife as well as area parks and is ideally situated close to Colfax, Park Ave and Broadway/Lincoln for easy commuting. Take one look and you will see why this is a perfect place to call home!



Denver 1 school district, feeds to Cole Arts and Science Academy, Wyatt Middle, and East High.