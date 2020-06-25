1551 S Tejon St

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car garage, large corner lot, no smoking.



This home has a nice layout with a fireplace, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath ~Kitchen, with a Gas Stove, ~ Kitchen Nook included ~ Hardwood Floors Throughout ~Laundry in unit ~ Large Fenced Yard ~ Off-street Parking in Driveway ~ Two Adult Pets Allowed (dogs under 60 pounds, additional refundable deposit).



Great Central LOCATION ~ Easy Access to RUBY HILL Park, Light Rail, Santa Fe Drive, I-25, Downtown, DU and Great Shopping.



For a Showing call Don at 303-840-4748 at Colorado First Realty Sales and Property Management