Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:47 PM

1551 S Tejon St

1551 South Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1551 South Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hardwood Floors, Laundry in unit, Small dogs ok, Large dogs ok
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car garage, large corner lot, no smoking.

This home has a nice layout with a fireplace, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath ~Kitchen, with a Gas Stove, ~ Kitchen Nook included ~ Hardwood Floors Throughout ~Laundry in unit ~ Large Fenced Yard ~ Off-street Parking in Driveway ~ Two Adult Pets Allowed (dogs under 60 pounds, additional refundable deposit).

Great Central LOCATION ~ Easy Access to RUBY HILL Park, Light Rail, Santa Fe Drive, I-25, Downtown, DU and Great Shopping.

For a Showing call Don at 303-840-4748 at Colorado First Realty Sales and Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 S Tejon St have any available units?
1551 S Tejon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 S Tejon St have?
Some of 1551 S Tejon St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 S Tejon St currently offering any rent specials?
1551 S Tejon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 S Tejon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 S Tejon St is pet friendly.
Does 1551 S Tejon St offer parking?
Yes, 1551 S Tejon St offers parking.
Does 1551 S Tejon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 S Tejon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 S Tejon St have a pool?
No, 1551 S Tejon St does not have a pool.
Does 1551 S Tejon St have accessible units?
No, 1551 S Tejon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 S Tejon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 S Tejon St does not have units with dishwashers.
