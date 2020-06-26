All apartments in Denver
1549 Tamarac St
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

1549 Tamarac St

1549 Tamarac Street · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Tamarac Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4br Single Family home available now. - This home features new paint and new carpet throughout; AC; all appliances plus a laundry area with a full size washer and dryer and a fenced backyard. It is also conveniently close to public transportation and several hospitals.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

Pets Negotiable.

No smoking inside the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4940202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Tamarac St have any available units?
1549 Tamarac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 Tamarac St have?
Some of 1549 Tamarac St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Tamarac St currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Tamarac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Tamarac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Tamarac St is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Tamarac St offer parking?
No, 1549 Tamarac St does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Tamarac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 Tamarac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Tamarac St have a pool?
No, 1549 Tamarac St does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Tamarac St have accessible units?
No, 1549 Tamarac St does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Tamarac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Tamarac St does not have units with dishwashers.
