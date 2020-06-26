1549 Tamarac St

Amenities

4br Single Family home available now. - This home features new paint and new carpet throughout; AC; all appliances plus a laundry area with a full size washer and dryer and a fenced backyard. It is also conveniently close to public transportation and several hospitals.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



Pets Negotiable.



No smoking inside the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4940202)