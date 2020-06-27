All apartments in Denver
1549 Raleigh St S1

1549 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1549 Raleigh - Property Id: 125973

Stunning Denver Homes. Outstanding Amenities.
Comfort and style go hand in hand when you rent a studio, one, or two bedroom apartment at Regatta Sloan's Lake in Denver, Colorado.
Treat yourself to a modern apartment home featuring light-filled living areas with lofty ceilings and oversized windows. Expand your culinary horizons in a contemporary kitchen complete with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. An in-home washer and dryer make it easy to stay on top of your laundry, and walk-in closets offer plenty of space for organizing your clothing and essentials.
Life is easy at Regatta Sloan's Lake.

*prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125973p
Property Id 125973

(RLNE5364863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Raleigh St S1 have any available units?
1549 Raleigh St S1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 Raleigh St S1 have?
Some of 1549 Raleigh St S1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Raleigh St S1 currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Raleigh St S1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Raleigh St S1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Raleigh St S1 is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Raleigh St S1 offer parking?
No, 1549 Raleigh St S1 does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Raleigh St S1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 Raleigh St S1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Raleigh St S1 have a pool?
No, 1549 Raleigh St S1 does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Raleigh St S1 have accessible units?
No, 1549 Raleigh St S1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Raleigh St S1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 Raleigh St S1 has units with dishwashers.
