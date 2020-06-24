All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1536 Verbena St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1536 Verbena St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1536 Verbena St

1536 North Verbena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1536 North Verbena Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad810e10f1 ----
Fully Renovated 2 bed, 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen.

Convenient location off of Colfax and Verbena St in a 8 unit single floor building. No Pets, No smoking. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy - Gas/Electricity. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Renovated Bathroom
Renovated Kitchen
Shared Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Verbena St have any available units?
1536 Verbena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1536 Verbena St currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Verbena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Verbena St pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Verbena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1536 Verbena St offer parking?
No, 1536 Verbena St does not offer parking.
Does 1536 Verbena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Verbena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Verbena St have a pool?
No, 1536 Verbena St does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Verbena St have accessible units?
No, 1536 Verbena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Verbena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Verbena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 Verbena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 Verbena St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University