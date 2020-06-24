1536 Verbena St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad810e10f1 ----

Fully Renovated 2 bed, 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen.



Convenient location off of Colfax and Verbena St in a 8 unit single floor building. No Pets, No smoking. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy - Gas/Electricity. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



Renovated Bathroom

Renovated Kitchen

Shared Laundry