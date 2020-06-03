All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1504 Detroit Street

1504 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1504 North Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28b091a00d ----
Built in 1926, and recently freshly renovated, this 3-story brick building is ready for a new generation of residents and features plenty of amenities not available in the 20s. Choose from a studio, 1-br or 2-br apartment. Revel in the beautiful kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic floor tiles, and dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy such ?modern? amenities as on-site laundry, air conditioning, and controlled access.
In the City Park neighborhood, you\'ve got it all within walking distance. Browse books at the Tattered Cover, sample music at Twist & Shout, and grab a bite at Udi?s Cafe or Uber-Sausage. There?s a Sunday Farmer?s Market just down the street, and plenty of room for your dog to romp at the Dog Park, or at City Park, just a few blocks away.

24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Additional Storage
Air Conditioner
Completely Renovated
Contemporary Wall Colors
Controlled Access
Designer Lighting
Exposed Brick Walls
Granite Countertops
Near Bus Lines
Recycling Services
Reserved Parking
Tile Backsplashes
Window Blinds
Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Detroit Street have any available units?
1504 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Detroit Street have?
Some of 1504 Detroit Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Detroit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Detroit Street is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Detroit Street does offer parking.
Does 1504 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Detroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Detroit Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

