1504 Detroit Street

Amenities
Built in 1926, and recently freshly renovated, this 3-story brick building is ready for a new generation of residents and features plenty of amenities not available in the 20s. Choose from a studio, 1-br or 2-br apartment. Revel in the beautiful kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic floor tiles, and dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy such ?modern? amenities as on-site laundry, air conditioning, and controlled access.
In the City Park neighborhood, you\'ve got it all within walking distance. Browse books at the Tattered Cover, sample music at Twist & Shout, and grab a bite at Udi?s Cafe or Uber-Sausage. There?s a Sunday Farmer?s Market just down the street, and plenty of room for your dog to romp at the Dog Park, or at City Park, just a few blocks away.
24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Additional Storage
Air Conditioner
Completely Renovated
Contemporary Wall Colors
Controlled Access
Designer Lighting
Exposed Brick Walls
Granite Countertops
Near Bus Lines
Recycling Services
Reserved Parking
Tile Backsplashes
Window Blinds
Wireless Internet