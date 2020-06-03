1504 Detroit Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28b091a00d ----

Built in 1926, and recently freshly renovated, this 3-story brick building is ready for a new generation of residents and features plenty of amenities not available in the 20s. Choose from a studio, 1-br or 2-br apartment. Revel in the beautiful kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic floor tiles, and dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy such ?modern? amenities as on-site laundry, air conditioning, and controlled access.

In the City Park neighborhood, you\'ve got it all within walking distance. Browse books at the Tattered Cover, sample music at Twist & Shout, and grab a bite at Udi?s Cafe or Uber-Sausage. There?s a Sunday Farmer?s Market just down the street, and plenty of room for your dog to romp at the Dog Park, or at City Park, just a few blocks away.



24 Hr Emergency Maintenance

Additional Storage

Air Conditioner

Completely Renovated

Contemporary Wall Colors

Controlled Access

Designer Lighting

Exposed Brick Walls

Granite Countertops

Near Bus Lines

Recycling Services

Reserved Parking

Tile Backsplashes

Window Blinds

Wireless Internet