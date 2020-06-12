150 S Madison St 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 101 Available 07/03/20 Cherry Creek North Two Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 100913



Available July 3! Contact to schedule a safe tour on Saturday May 2nd!



Fantastic Cherry Creek North two bedroom condo, on the first floor and corner unit with walk out patio!



1265 square feet with master bedroom and bathroom featuring a large closet and separate tub/walk-in shower.



About a 5-10 minute walk from North, True Food, and Whole foods!



Two secure underground parking spaces included!!



Call for more details!

