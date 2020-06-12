All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

150 S Madison St 101

150 South Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 South Madison Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 101 Available 07/03/20 Cherry Creek North Two Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 100913

Available July 3! Contact to schedule a safe tour on Saturday May 2nd!

Fantastic Cherry Creek North two bedroom condo, on the first floor and corner unit with walk out patio!

1265 square feet with master bedroom and bathroom featuring a large closet and separate tub/walk-in shower.

About a 5-10 minute walk from North, True Food, and Whole foods!

Two secure underground parking spaces included!!

Call for more details!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100913
Property Id 100913

(RLNE5604002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 S Madison St 101 have any available units?
150 S Madison St 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 S Madison St 101 have?
Some of 150 S Madison St 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 S Madison St 101 currently offering any rent specials?
150 S Madison St 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S Madison St 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 S Madison St 101 is pet friendly.
Does 150 S Madison St 101 offer parking?
Yes, 150 S Madison St 101 offers parking.
Does 150 S Madison St 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 S Madison St 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S Madison St 101 have a pool?
No, 150 S Madison St 101 does not have a pool.
Does 150 S Madison St 101 have accessible units?
No, 150 S Madison St 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S Madison St 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 S Madison St 101 has units with dishwashers.

