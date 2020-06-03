Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

14944 E. Elk Place Available 07/01/19 Tri Level home located in Denver!! - You will be surprised when you walk in this nice updated Denver home. Main level features a living room , dining room and nice size upgraded kitchen. Off the dining area is a huge covered patio that leads into a nice size fenced yard.



Upstairs features two bedroom with a updated bathroom, Newer carpet and newer paint. The bottom level another living room and a nice size bedroom.



This home will not last!!

Call Today for your showing

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4963965)