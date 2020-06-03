All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 14944 E. Elk Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
14944 E. Elk Place
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

14944 E. Elk Place

14944 East Elk Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Montbello
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14944 East Elk Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
14944 E. Elk Place Available 07/01/19 Tri Level home located in Denver!! - You will be surprised when you walk in this nice updated Denver home. Main level features a living room , dining room and nice size upgraded kitchen. Off the dining area is a huge covered patio that leads into a nice size fenced yard.

Upstairs features two bedroom with a updated bathroom, Newer carpet and newer paint. The bottom level another living room and a nice size bedroom.

This home will not last!!
Call Today for your showing
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4963965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14944 E. Elk Place have any available units?
14944 E. Elk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14944 E. Elk Place have?
Some of 14944 E. Elk Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14944 E. Elk Place currently offering any rent specials?
14944 E. Elk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14944 E. Elk Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14944 E. Elk Place is pet friendly.
Does 14944 E. Elk Place offer parking?
No, 14944 E. Elk Place does not offer parking.
Does 14944 E. Elk Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14944 E. Elk Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14944 E. Elk Place have a pool?
No, 14944 E. Elk Place does not have a pool.
Does 14944 E. Elk Place have accessible units?
No, 14944 E. Elk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14944 E. Elk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14944 E. Elk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University