All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1488 Madison St Unit 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1488 Madison St Unit 204
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1488 Madison St Unit 204

1488 Madison St · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1488 Madison St, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1488 Madison St Unit 204 · Avail. Jun 20

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
media room
online portal
1488 Madison St Unit 204 Available 06/20/20 Open Layout 2BD, 2BA Condo Near City Park, Garage Parking Spot Included - Fantastic condo with updated interior features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range stove and private walkout. A short walk to national Jewish Health, City Park, and several desirable restaurants. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 HOA Fee which includes water, sewer, trash, parking, and a storage unit
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE2969647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Madison St Unit 204 have any available units?
1488 Madison St Unit 204 has a unit available for $2,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1488 Madison St Unit 204 have?
Some of 1488 Madison St Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Madison St Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Madison St Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Madison St Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1488 Madison St Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 1488 Madison St Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 1488 Madison St Unit 204 does offer parking.
Does 1488 Madison St Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1488 Madison St Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Madison St Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 1488 Madison St Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Madison St Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 1488 Madison St Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Madison St Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 Madison St Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1488 Madison St Unit 204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity