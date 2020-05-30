1475 Delgany St. #310

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RIVERFRONT!, LOFT STYLE CONDO, CORNER UNIT, EXPOSED DUCTWORK/CONCRETE, BAMBOO FLOORS! - 12 Month Lease

Tenant pays flat rate of $120/mo for Heat, Central A/C, Water, Sewer, and Trash.

Tenants responsible for move in/out costs assessed by HOA, presently $100 fee and $150 refundable deposit.

Tenants also eligible for membership at Riverfront Athletic Club (separate membership costs apply)

No pets. No smoking.

Forced Air Heat and Central A/C

Available for showings and move in immediately. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Loft style 2 bed, 1 bath condo off 15th & Delgany. Condo was built in 2005 and has 1034 square feet. 3rd-floor corner unit with patio on the north/northwest side providing views of downtown and the mountains! When you enter the unit there is a large storage closet on your right with custom shelving. The kitchen is on your left featuring stainless steel appliances, granite tile counters, dark stained cabinets, and a raised bar for seating. Unit has bamboo floors throughout except in the bedrooms, which are carpeted. Bathroom has tiled flooring. Big open living area with some exposed concrete, 10' ceilings and exposed ductwork. Living room is situated in the corner of the unit and has windows on both sides. Large bath with oversized vanity, stack washer/dryer in unit and master bed also features a large walk-in closet. Closets in both beds have been professionally organized, built by Closet Factory. Great location, walk to Riverfront Park, New Union Station, Larimer Square, Performing Arts Center, Highlands, and all major sporting events.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



