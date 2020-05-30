All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1475 Delgany St. #310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1475 Delgany St. #310
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

1475 Delgany St. #310

1475 Delgany Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1475 Delgany Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RIVERFRONT!, LOFT STYLE CONDO, CORNER UNIT, EXPOSED DUCTWORK/CONCRETE, BAMBOO FLOORS! - 12 Month Lease
Tenant pays flat rate of $120/mo for Heat, Central A/C, Water, Sewer, and Trash.
Tenants responsible for move in/out costs assessed by HOA, presently $100 fee and $150 refundable deposit.
Tenants also eligible for membership at Riverfront Athletic Club (separate membership costs apply)
No pets. No smoking.
Forced Air Heat and Central A/C
Available for showings and move in immediately. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Loft style 2 bed, 1 bath condo off 15th & Delgany. Condo was built in 2005 and has 1034 square feet. 3rd-floor corner unit with patio on the north/northwest side providing views of downtown and the mountains! When you enter the unit there is a large storage closet on your right with custom shelving. The kitchen is on your left featuring stainless steel appliances, granite tile counters, dark stained cabinets, and a raised bar for seating. Unit has bamboo floors throughout except in the bedrooms, which are carpeted. Bathroom has tiled flooring. Big open living area with some exposed concrete, 10' ceilings and exposed ductwork. Living room is situated in the corner of the unit and has windows on both sides. Large bath with oversized vanity, stack washer/dryer in unit and master bed also features a large walk-in closet. Closets in both beds have been professionally organized, built by Closet Factory. Great location, walk to Riverfront Park, New Union Station, Larimer Square, Performing Arts Center, Highlands, and all major sporting events.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Delgany St. #310 have any available units?
1475 Delgany St. #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Delgany St. #310 have?
Some of 1475 Delgany St. #310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Delgany St. #310 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Delgany St. #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Delgany St. #310 pet-friendly?
No, 1475 Delgany St. #310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1475 Delgany St. #310 offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Delgany St. #310 offers parking.
Does 1475 Delgany St. #310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 Delgany St. #310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Delgany St. #310 have a pool?
No, 1475 Delgany St. #310 does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Delgany St. #310 have accessible units?
No, 1475 Delgany St. #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Delgany St. #310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Delgany St. #310 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University