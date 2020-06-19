Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

3 bd / 2 bath Wash Park brick beauty - Cook's kitchen - Sunroom - Lower level suite - Huge yard w/deck

1462 S Vine St, Denver, CO 80210

AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE 2019

$3,100/mo

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1952

Sq Footage: 2583 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: attached 1-car Garage (limited access)

Lease Duration: 1 year or longer lease

Deposit: $3,100

Pets Policy: One dog OK w extra fee. Sorry, no cats.

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

________________________________________

You'll love coming home to this spacious and charming 3 bedroom Wash Park ranch, with its gleaming hardwood floors, great cook's kitchen, large living room, huge sunroom and amazing back yard.



This home is perfectly located - within blocks of both Wash Park and Veterans Park and only 2 minutes to I-25 -- yet on a quiet street away from all the hustle and bustle.



The main floor of this brick home features the large living and dining room, two good-sized bedrooms, a nicely updated bathroom, a spacious, updated kitchen and the large sunroom, perfect for dining, an office or playroom.



The lower level features its own suite, with a large media room / den, the third bedroom and full bath, plus a fourth room great for an office. The washer and dryer are also located on this level.

The huge back yard also features a great deck for BBQing and sunning - - plus a dog door! There's a one-car attached garage, great for storage (vehicle access via alley and gate).



You'll love that you can easily walk or ride your bike to Wash Park, Veterans Park, the shops and restaurants on Old South Gaylord, plus Wash Perk and other unique retail shops and eateries.

Living here, you'll also be:



-- 2 minutes to I-25

-- 5 minutes to Old South Pearl

-- 10 minutes to Cherry Creek shopping

-- 15 minutes to downtown

-- 15 minutes to the Tech Center



RENTAL FEATURES

________________________________________

• Hardwood floor

• Living room

• Family room / sun room

• Den / rec room

• Office / workout room

• Cook’s kitchen

• Granite countertop

• Stainless steel appliances

• Range / Oven

• Refrigerator

• Dishwasher

• Microwave

• Garbage disposal

• Large deck and front porch

• Fenced yard

• Sprinkler system

• 1-car garage (great for storage)

• Heat: forced air

• Central A/C

• Fireplace

• Skylights

• Storage space



Available early June. One-year or longer lease and one-month deposit. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric & gas. Tenant pays $75 additional a month from April thru September to assist with lawn care. Sorry, no smoking anywhere on the property, and no pot smoking or growing. One dog OK with $500 additional deposit and $30/ month pet fee. Sorry, no cats. Other pet restrictions apply - please ask for details. Application fee is $50 per adult. - no more than TWO unrelated adults, please. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.