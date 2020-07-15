All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1452 Marion St.

1452 Marion Street · (720) 770-4356
Location

1452 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1452 Marion St. · Avail. Sep 8

$2,600

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1452 Marion St. Available 09/08/20 Spacious 6 bed, 2 bath house in the heart of Capitol Hill, available September 8th! - To schedule a showing of this property, please contact (720) 770-4356, 1452-n-marion-st@rent.dynasty.com!

Available September 8th is this spacious house located in the heart of Cap Hill!

This is a 2200 sq. ft spacious 6 bedroom, 2 bath renovated single family home! The 6 bedrooms are split into 2 full bedrooms and 4 non-conforming bedrooms which could easily be used as office spaces!This home includes a living room, dining room, AND family room! The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This house comes with a 3-car garage, as well as additional storage and security system already installed! Residents are responsible for electricity in their name through Xcel energy, water is billed back by landlord each month and trash services is billed a monthly flat rate of $65/month.

Rent is $2,600 per month, and $2,600 minimum for the deposit or ask about our surety bond option for minimal move in cost!

Pets are negotiable at this property with $50 per month pet rent.

NO PET DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5902320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 Marion St. have any available units?
1452 Marion St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 Marion St. have?
Some of 1452 Marion St.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 Marion St. currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Marion St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Marion St. pet-friendly?
No, 1452 Marion St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1452 Marion St. offer parking?
Yes, 1452 Marion St. offers parking.
Does 1452 Marion St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 Marion St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Marion St. have a pool?
No, 1452 Marion St. does not have a pool.
Does 1452 Marion St. have accessible units?
No, 1452 Marion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 Marion St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 Marion St. does not have units with dishwashers.
