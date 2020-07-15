Amenities

1452 Marion St. Available 09/08/20 Spacious 6 bed, 2 bath house in the heart of Capitol Hill, available September 8th! - To schedule a showing of this property, please contact (720) 770-4356, 1452-n-marion-st@rent.dynasty.com!



Available September 8th is this spacious house located in the heart of Cap Hill!



This is a 2200 sq. ft spacious 6 bedroom, 2 bath renovated single family home! The 6 bedrooms are split into 2 full bedrooms and 4 non-conforming bedrooms which could easily be used as office spaces!This home includes a living room, dining room, AND family room! The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This house comes with a 3-car garage, as well as additional storage and security system already installed! Residents are responsible for electricity in their name through Xcel energy, water is billed back by landlord each month and trash services is billed a monthly flat rate of $65/month.



Rent is $2,600 per month, and $2,600 minimum for the deposit or ask about our surety bond option for minimal move in cost!



Pets are negotiable at this property with $50 per month pet rent.



NO PET DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE5902320)