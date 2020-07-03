1440 Little Raven St

Amenities

2 bed/2 bath; Gorgeous downtown Riverfront Park condo right along cherry creek. Bright and open floor plan with 13′ ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the spacious kitchen. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite. Two garaged parking spots as well as storage space also included.