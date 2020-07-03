All apartments in Denver
1440 Little Raven St
1440 Little Raven St

1440 Little Raven Street · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed/2 bath; Gorgeous downtown Riverfront Park condo right along cherry creek. Bright and open floor plan with 13&#8242; ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the spacious kitchen. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite. Two garaged parking spots as well as storage space also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Little Raven St have any available units?
1440 Little Raven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Little Raven St have?
Some of 1440 Little Raven St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Little Raven St currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Little Raven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Little Raven St pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Little Raven St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1440 Little Raven St offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Little Raven St offers parking.
Does 1440 Little Raven St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Little Raven St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Little Raven St have a pool?
No, 1440 Little Raven St does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Little Raven St have accessible units?
No, 1440 Little Raven St does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Little Raven St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Little Raven St does not have units with dishwashers.

