1440 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202 Downtown Denver
2 bed/2 bath; Gorgeous downtown Riverfront Park condo right along cherry creek. Bright and open floor plan with 13′ ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the spacious kitchen. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite. Two garaged parking spots as well as storage space also included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1440 Little Raven St have any available units?
1440 Little Raven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1440 Little Raven St currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Little Raven St is not currently offering any rent specials.