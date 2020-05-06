14382 Olmsted Drive

Amenities
This Bi-level home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Montbello. Features a bonus room on lower level great for office space. Large fenced back yard, attached 1 car garage and a spacious kitchen. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1404 square feet.
~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Section 8 welcome~ Pets okay upon approval (Fees apply)
Call 303-444 Rent (7368)
Located Near: Maxwell Pl. & Olmsted Dr.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.