Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

14382 Olmsted Drive

14382 Olmsted Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14382 Olmsted Dr, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Bi-level home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Montbello. Features a bonus room on lower level great for office space. Large fenced back yard, attached 1 car garage and a spacious kitchen. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1404 square feet.

~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Section 8 welcome~ Pets okay upon approval (Fees apply)

Call 303-444 Rent (7368)
Located Near: Maxwell Pl. & Olmsted Dr.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14382 Olmsted Drive have any available units?
14382 Olmsted Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 14382 Olmsted Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14382 Olmsted Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14382 Olmsted Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14382 Olmsted Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14382 Olmsted Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14382 Olmsted Drive offers parking.
Does 14382 Olmsted Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14382 Olmsted Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14382 Olmsted Drive have a pool?
No, 14382 Olmsted Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14382 Olmsted Drive have accessible units?
No, 14382 Olmsted Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14382 Olmsted Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14382 Olmsted Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14382 Olmsted Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14382 Olmsted Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
