14382 Olmsted Drive

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Bi-level home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Montbello. Features a bonus room on lower level great for office space. Large fenced back yard, attached 1 car garage and a spacious kitchen. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1404 square feet.



~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Section 8 welcome~ Pets okay upon approval (Fees apply)



Call 303-444 Rent (7368)

Located Near: Maxwell Pl. & Olmsted Dr.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.