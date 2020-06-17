All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:45 PM

1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303

1438 Little Raven Street · (720) 739-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1438 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
Spectacular 1BD, 1BA Condo with Spacious Balcony and Garage Parking, Near Confluence Park and Union Station - Located on the edge of Denver's LoDo and LoHi neighborhoods right next to Confluence Park, this third-story condo is within walking distance to Union Station as well as some of the city's most popular parks, trails, shops, restaurants and nightlife. Complementing its superb location, the unit has a spacious balcony with a gas grill, an underground parking garage and a storage unit. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIiMeF6CKZk&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, gas, trash, parking and storage.
*There is a $100 move-in and $75 move-out HOA fee ($25 per additional hour exceeding 3 hours).
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5589738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 have any available units?
1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 have?
Some of 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 does offer parking.
Does 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303 has units with dishwashers.
