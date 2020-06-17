1438 Little Raven Street Unit 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage online portal

Spectacular 1BD, 1BA Condo with Spacious Balcony and Garage Parking, Near Confluence Park and Union Station - Located on the edge of Denver's LoDo and LoHi neighborhoods right next to Confluence Park, this third-story condo is within walking distance to Union Station as well as some of the city's most popular parks, trails, shops, restaurants and nightlife. Complementing its superb location, the unit has a spacious balcony with a gas grill, an underground parking garage and a storage unit. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIiMeF6CKZk&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, gas, trash, parking and storage.

*There is a $100 move-in and $75 move-out HOA fee ($25 per additional hour exceeding 3 hours).

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5589738)