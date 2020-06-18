1437 Franklin Street

Amenities
Bright & Open One Bedroom near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263038
Updated, light-filled studio and one-bedroom apartments are where you want to be. Close to Cheesman Park, The Fillmore & The Ogden, Voodoo Donuts, Pete's Kitchen, and Watercourse Foods. We've got off-street parking, on-site laundry, and electronic controlled access, among other great features.
Apartment Interiors:
Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Brand New Interiors Including Kitchens | White Appliances | Vinyl Plank Flooring | Tile Backsplash | Individual A/C | Keyless Entry | Ceiling Fans | Dual Bedroom Closets
Community Features:
Controlled Access | Bike Storage | Reserved Parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263038
