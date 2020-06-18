All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1437 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1437 Franklin Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1437 Franklin Street

1437 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1437 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wash Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
key fob access
Bright & Open One Bedroom near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263038

Updated, light-filled studio and one-bedroom apartments are where you want to be. Close to Cheesman Park, The Fillmore & The Ogden, Voodoo Donuts, Pete's Kitchen, and Watercourse Foods. We've got off-street parking, on-site laundry, and electronic controlled access, among other great features.

Apartment Interiors:
Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Brand New Interiors Including Kitchens | White Appliances | Vinyl Plank Flooring | Tile Backsplash | Individual A/C | Keyless Entry | Ceiling Fans | Dual Bedroom Closets

Community Features:
Controlled Access | Bike Storage | Reserved Parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263038
Property Id 263038

(RLNE5706761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Franklin Street have any available units?
1437 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Franklin Street have?
Some of 1437 Franklin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 1437 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1437 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1437 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University