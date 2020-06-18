1437 Franklin Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage key fob access

Bright & Open One Bedroom near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263038



Updated, light-filled studio and one-bedroom apartments are where you want to be. Close to Cheesman Park, The Fillmore & The Ogden, Voodoo Donuts, Pete's Kitchen, and Watercourse Foods. We've got off-street parking, on-site laundry, and electronic controlled access, among other great features.



Apartment Interiors:

Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Brand New Interiors Including Kitchens | White Appliances | Vinyl Plank Flooring | Tile Backsplash | Individual A/C | Keyless Entry | Ceiling Fans | Dual Bedroom Closets



Community Features:

Controlled Access | Bike Storage | Reserved Parking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263038

Property Id 263038



(RLNE5706761)