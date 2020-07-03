All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9

1435 North Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1435 North Jersey Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This very charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is located at 1435 Jersey St, Denver, CO 80220. These newly remodeled apartments boast all the contemporary looks you could ask for! Show off to family and friends with the beautiful finishing touches throughout. You will feel right at home living at The Mayfield Apartments! Be close to all the fun actives Denver has to offer!

Featuring:

-Large living room
-NEW plank floors
-Kitchen Package with Quartz Counters
-Tiled Shower
-Washer/dryer onsIte
-New Double Pane windows
-Carport
-Walking Distance to City Park, King Soopers, Denver Museum, and the Zoo!
-Whole Foods, Trader Joe's are just minutes away.
-All the Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a short drive away.

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1,595.00
Rent = $1,595.00

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 have any available units?
1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 offers parking.
Does 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 have a pool?
No, 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 have accessible units?
No, 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Jersey Street Unit: B9 does not have units with air conditioning.

