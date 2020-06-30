1430 Lipan St.

Amenities

Cozy Little Home in Lincoln Park Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely home boasts vaulted ceilings, vintage farm windows, a lovely front porch and large fenced in backyard with small covered patio and two off-street parking spaces in the back. Full size washer and dryer. Renter has freedom to garden/plant in the yard to their hearts content. Walking distance to light rail, restaurants and convenience stores and easy access to major highway. Dog friendly with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit per pet (prefer no more than one). No smoking. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer in addition to rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3901208)