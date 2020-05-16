1425 South Patton Court

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1004293.



This amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Denver will welcome you with 745 square feet of living space!



The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops, dishwasher, disposal, and a pantry for extra storage! Other great features include a living room, laundry room, and a main floor bathroom, washer and dryer hookups, and a swamp cooler.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, the newly installed sod, or the sprinkler system. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Garfield Lake Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Mile High Stadium, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Force Elementary School, Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, and Pascual LeDoux Academy.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water and lawn mowing during the summer.



