Last updated October 25 2019 at 5:15 PM

1425 South Patton Court

1425 South Patton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1425 South Patton Court, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1004293.

This amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Denver will welcome you with 745 square feet of living space!

The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops, dishwasher, disposal, and a pantry for extra storage! Other great features include a living room, laundry room, and a main floor bathroom, washer and dryer hookups, and a swamp cooler.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, the newly installed sod, or the sprinkler system. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Garfield Lake Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Mile High Stadium, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Force Elementary School, Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, and Pascual LeDoux Academy.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water and lawn mowing during the summer.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1004293.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 South Patton Court have any available units?
1425 South Patton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 South Patton Court have?
Some of 1425 South Patton Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 South Patton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1425 South Patton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 South Patton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 South Patton Court is pet friendly.
Does 1425 South Patton Court offer parking?
No, 1425 South Patton Court does not offer parking.
Does 1425 South Patton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 South Patton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 South Patton Court have a pool?
No, 1425 South Patton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1425 South Patton Court have accessible units?
No, 1425 South Patton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 South Patton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 South Patton Court has units with dishwashers.
