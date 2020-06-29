All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1421 Pennsylvania St

1421 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

1421 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c2acb3078 ---- This charming and historic condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Recently renovated walk-up third-floor unit has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with tile in the kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the apartment. It is private and quiet, with only one shared wall and large picture windows facing a neighboring garden and low-traffic alley. Close to the best of Capitol Hill- coffee, bars, Molly Brown House Museum, Denver Art Museum, the Public Library, and more. Includes keyed storage unit in building basement. Shared laundry in basement. Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet if desired. Pet Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Historic Building On Site Laundry Renovated Kitchen Secured Building Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Pennsylvania St have any available units?
1421 Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 1421 Pennsylvania St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.

