1421 Pennsylvania St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c2acb3078 ---- This charming and historic condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Recently renovated walk-up third-floor unit has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with tile in the kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the apartment. It is private and quiet, with only one shared wall and large picture windows facing a neighboring garden and low-traffic alley. Close to the best of Capitol Hill- coffee, bars, Molly Brown House Museum, Denver Art Museum, the Public Library, and more. Includes keyed storage unit in building basement. Shared laundry in basement. Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet if desired. Pet Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Historic Building On Site Laundry Renovated Kitchen Secured Building Storage Space