1420 Spruce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4BR , 2BTH Duplex in East Colfax - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

Completely Renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex in East Colfax Neighborhood. Great Open Floor Plan with loads of Natural Light, Finished Basement with all new carpet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern and Bright Finishes, Washer/Dryer Included and Private Patio!! Easy Access to I-225, Downtown and I-70 making for an easy commute to Downtown, the Anschutz Campus or the Airport!! Parks, Restaurants and Shops in the nearby surrounding areas, too!!



Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



(RLNE3287459)