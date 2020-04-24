All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1420 Spruce Street

1420 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4BR , 2BTH Duplex in East Colfax - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
Completely Renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex in East Colfax Neighborhood. Great Open Floor Plan with loads of Natural Light, Finished Basement with all new carpet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern and Bright Finishes, Washer/Dryer Included and Private Patio!! Easy Access to I-225, Downtown and I-70 making for an easy commute to Downtown, the Anschutz Campus or the Airport!! Parks, Restaurants and Shops in the nearby surrounding areas, too!!

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3287459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Spruce Street have any available units?
1420 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1420 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 1420 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1420 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
