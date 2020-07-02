1418 Grape Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Stunning 3BD* 3BA Denver Home with Fenced Backyard and 1-Car Garage - This wonderfully updated home is located in an incredibly warm and inviting neighborhood. Enjoy living in this beautiful community while also being close to fantastic amenities like Cheesman park, City Park and Cherry Creek. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Basement bedroom is non conforming

*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5171483)