All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1418 Grape Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1418 Grape Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

1418 Grape Street

1418 Grape Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1418 Grape Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Stunning 3BD* 3BA Denver Home with Fenced Backyard and 1-Car Garage - This wonderfully updated home is located in an incredibly warm and inviting neighborhood. Enjoy living in this beautiful community while also being close to fantastic amenities like Cheesman park, City Park and Cherry Creek. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Basement bedroom is non conforming
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5171483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Grape Street have any available units?
1418 Grape Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Grape Street have?
Some of 1418 Grape Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Grape Street currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Grape Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Grape Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Grape Street is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Grape Street offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Grape Street offers parking.
Does 1418 Grape Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Grape Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Grape Street have a pool?
No, 1418 Grape Street does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Grape Street have accessible units?
No, 1418 Grape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Grape Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Grape Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University