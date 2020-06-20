All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1410 Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1410 Spruce Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1410 Spruce Street

1410 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1410 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
$700 one-time discount offer until 05/31/2020
PLUS
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental in the urban Kensington neighborhood in Denver. The property is 5 mins away from Stapleton business centers, near parks, basketball courts, and Colorado Children's Hospitals. Access to i70 near the light rail station. Close to Johnson and Whales University.

The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, new carpet, and a spare bed in the basement. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized heating forced-air and an evaporative cooler are installed for climate control. The exterior features a front yard and a fenced patio to relax and hang out with guests.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.

Pets under 65 lbs are allowed on the property except for cats. There is also a $300 pet deposit regardless of how many pets.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: William H McNichols Park, Verbena Park, Denison Park, and Montclair Park.

The propertys Bike Score is 75/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and bi

(RLNE5695490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Spruce Street have any available units?
1410 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1410 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University