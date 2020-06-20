1410 Spruce Street

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental in the urban Kensington neighborhood in Denver. The property is 5 mins away from Stapleton business centers, near parks, basketball courts, and Colorado Children's Hospitals. Access to i70 near the light rail station. Close to Johnson and Whales University.



The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, new carpet, and a spare bed in the basement. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized heating forced-air and an evaporative cooler are installed for climate control. The exterior features a front yard and a fenced patio to relax and hang out with guests.



Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.



Pets under 65 lbs are allowed on the property except for cats. There is also a $300 pet deposit regardless of how many pets.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: William H McNichols Park, Verbena Park, Denison Park, and Montclair Park.



The propertys Bike Score is 75/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and bi



