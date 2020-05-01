All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:24 AM

1407 E 21st

1407 East 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1407 East 21st Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom unit in City Park West. Close to St. Joseph hospital 2 min walk commute if you work there. Otherwise nice location close to East Colfax fun including Irish Snug, Fillmore, and Ogden but tucked away in the neighborhood for quiet and decent parking.

Recently redone kitchen and bathroom, has remote operated ceiling fans, bathroom skylight, and a small backyard. Newer carpet and paint.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (720)499-7103 or visit our website to submit an application jmrealty.managebuilding.com.

Pet friendly with pet fee and looking for a mimimum 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 E 21st have any available units?
1407 E 21st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 E 21st have?
Some of 1407 E 21st's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 E 21st currently offering any rent specials?
1407 E 21st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 E 21st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 E 21st is pet friendly.
Does 1407 E 21st offer parking?
Yes, 1407 E 21st offers parking.
Does 1407 E 21st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 E 21st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 E 21st have a pool?
No, 1407 E 21st does not have a pool.
Does 1407 E 21st have accessible units?
No, 1407 E 21st does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 E 21st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 E 21st does not have units with dishwashers.
