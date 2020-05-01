1407 E 21st

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking ceiling fan carpet

Nice 2 bedroom unit in City Park West. Close to St. Joseph hospital 2 min walk commute if you work there. Otherwise nice location close to East Colfax fun including Irish Snug, Fillmore, and Ogden but tucked away in the neighborhood for quiet and decent parking.



Recently redone kitchen and bathroom, has remote operated ceiling fans, bathroom skylight, and a small backyard. Newer carpet and paint.



Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (720)499-7103 or visit our website to submit an application jmrealty.managebuilding.com.



Pet friendly with pet fee and looking for a mimimum 12 month lease