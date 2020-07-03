All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

1388 Raleigh St

1388 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/061614f071 ---- This wonderfully renovated home is in an upcoming neighborhood. It contains tons of vintage charm with all the updates and upgrades of a modern home. The original hardwood floors have been extremely well cared for. Those of which have complimented the fully updated custom kitchen with slab granite. The home has new plumbing, electrical service systems, windows, and functional egress in downstairs bedroom. There is newer carpet and paint. Enjoy your rec room with full access to a new and modern bathroom. You have your own private yard and one car garage. A stunner! Close to the light rail, Sloan\'s Lake Park, minutes to downtown! Plenty of food and entertainment. Close to parks, coffee, breweries, and bustling nightlife. Luxury retail and high rises booming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Raleigh St have any available units?
1388 Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1388 Raleigh St have?
Some of 1388 Raleigh St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
No, 1388 Raleigh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1388 Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 1388 Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 1388 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 Raleigh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 1388 Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 1388 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 1388 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1388 Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.

