1388 Raleigh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/061614f071 ---- This wonderfully renovated home is in an upcoming neighborhood. It contains tons of vintage charm with all the updates and upgrades of a modern home. The original hardwood floors have been extremely well cared for. Those of which have complimented the fully updated custom kitchen with slab granite. The home has new plumbing, electrical service systems, windows, and functional egress in downstairs bedroom. There is newer carpet and paint. Enjoy your rec room with full access to a new and modern bathroom. You have your own private yard and one car garage. A stunner! Close to the light rail, Sloan\'s Lake Park, minutes to downtown! Plenty of food and entertainment. Close to parks, coffee, breweries, and bustling nightlife. Luxury retail and high rises booming.