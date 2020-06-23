All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1379 Xavier Street

1379 North Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1379 North Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Contemporary new construction with high end finishes. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with a quartz center island that can seat a kids soccer team. Stainless appliances, a pot filler for the cook top and a microwave drawer. Hardwoods on main, open wood and steel stairs. Custom metal railings inside and out. Hand trowel, flat, level IV wall texture. Two master bedrooms options, on 2nd and 3rd floors. Finished basement with a 9' ceiling. High efficiency furnace & water heater. Over-sized garage with 8' high door and built-in storage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. 17 year old Emerald Maple in the front yard. Expansive 3rd floor 338 sqft exterior space with mountain views. Close to light trail and the new entertainment and food options south of Sloan's Lake.
Owner pays trash, storm sewer and lawn care. Pets allowed for an additional deposit, plus additional rent. It is determined by type, quantity and age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 Xavier Street have any available units?
1379 Xavier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1379 Xavier Street have?
Some of 1379 Xavier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 Xavier Street currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Xavier Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Xavier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1379 Xavier Street is pet friendly.
Does 1379 Xavier Street offer parking?
Yes, 1379 Xavier Street does offer parking.
Does 1379 Xavier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 Xavier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Xavier Street have a pool?
No, 1379 Xavier Street does not have a pool.
Does 1379 Xavier Street have accessible units?
No, 1379 Xavier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Xavier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1379 Xavier Street has units with dishwashers.
