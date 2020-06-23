1379 Xavier Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Contemporary new construction with high end finishes. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with a quartz center island that can seat a kids soccer team. Stainless appliances, a pot filler for the cook top and a microwave drawer. Hardwoods on main, open wood and steel stairs. Custom metal railings inside and out. Hand trowel, flat, level IV wall texture. Two master bedrooms options, on 2nd and 3rd floors. Finished basement with a 9' ceiling. High efficiency furnace & water heater. Over-sized garage with 8' high door and built-in storage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. 17 year old Emerald Maple in the front yard. Expansive 3rd floor 338 sqft exterior space with mountain views. Close to light trail and the new entertainment and food options south of Sloan's Lake.

Owner pays trash, storm sewer and lawn care. Pets allowed for an additional deposit, plus additional rent. It is determined by type, quantity and age.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23014



(RLNE4561657)