1376 High St B1

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill

Renovated Two Bedroom near Cheesman Park



Stay where you play! Get used to easy access to premier live music, Denver's tastiest cuisine and 80 acres of greenspace. The Fillmore and The Odgen are just a 15-minute walk from your doorstep and Cheesman Park is one block south. With a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 97, you won't need a car to grab dinner, coffee or run most errands. Host friends for a BBQ while soaking up spectacular city and mountain views from the community rooftop or hit the town to redeem a variety of RedPeak Perks. When you live at 1375 High Street, you'll want to lease one of our one or two bedroom apartments for life!

