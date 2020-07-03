All apartments in Denver
1365 West Gill Place

1365 West Gill Place · No Longer Available
Location

1365 West Gill Place, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a very convenient location right by Alameda and I-25. Nicely kept home with updated bathrooms and 3 front row parking spots. A large deck in the back is perfect for entertaining guests. This home also features another usable kitchen in the basement. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 West Gill Place have any available units?
1365 West Gill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 West Gill Place have?
Some of 1365 West Gill Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 West Gill Place currently offering any rent specials?
1365 West Gill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 West Gill Place pet-friendly?
No, 1365 West Gill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1365 West Gill Place offer parking?
Yes, 1365 West Gill Place offers parking.
Does 1365 West Gill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 West Gill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 West Gill Place have a pool?
No, 1365 West Gill Place does not have a pool.
Does 1365 West Gill Place have accessible units?
No, 1365 West Gill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 West Gill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 West Gill Place has units with dishwashers.

