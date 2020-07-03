1365 West Gill Place, Denver, CO 80223 Athmar Park
Four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a very convenient location right by Alameda and I-25. Nicely kept home with updated bathrooms and 3 front row parking spots. A large deck in the back is perfect for entertaining guests. This home also features another usable kitchen in the basement. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
