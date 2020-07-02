All apartments in Denver
/
Denver, CO
/
1361 N Williams St
Last updated February 11 2020

1361 N Williams St

1361 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Vintage One Bedroom blocks from Cheesman Park - Property Id: 161089

Discover the best of Denver from one of our pet-friendly one-bedroom apartment homes at 1360 Williams. When youre just a block away from Cheesman Park, days are filled with trips to Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and more. Right off of Colfax Ave, nighttime brings a host of entertainment venues in reach. Central to it all, you can effortlessly delve into Capitol Hill, City Park, Downtown, Congress Park, and Cherry Creek. Youll be surrounded by coveted food and brewery destinations and can take care of errands with ease in this highly bikeable, pedestrian-friendly park neighborhood. For your convenience, we provide garages and reserved parking spaces, and for comfort, a rooftop patio to admire your urban playground. See Denver in a new light at 1360 Williams.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161089
Property Id 161089

(RLNE5384875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

