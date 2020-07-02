1361 N Williams St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage playground microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Vintage One Bedroom blocks from Cheesman Park - Property Id: 161089



Discover the best of Denver from one of our pet-friendly one-bedroom apartment homes at 1360 Williams. When youre just a block away from Cheesman Park, days are filled with trips to Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and more. Right off of Colfax Ave, nighttime brings a host of entertainment venues in reach. Central to it all, you can effortlessly delve into Capitol Hill, City Park, Downtown, Congress Park, and Cherry Creek. Youll be surrounded by coveted food and brewery destinations and can take care of errands with ease in this highly bikeable, pedestrian-friendly park neighborhood. For your convenience, we provide garages and reserved parking spaces, and for comfort, a rooftop patio to admire your urban playground. See Denver in a new light at 1360 Williams.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161089

Property Id 161089



(RLNE5384875)