Denver, CO
1356 Pearl St #310
Last updated January 6 2020 at 5:12 PM

1356 Pearl St #310

1356 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1356 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 2 bath, top floor condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Location, location, 1/2 block walk to great restaurants, shops, and bars. Walk a little further to Cheeseman Park, City Park, Downtown, LoDo, RiNo and the Denver Zoo. Public transportation is readily available.

This condo includes one private off-street parking spot and additional street parking nearby.  Beautiful early century architecture, exposed brick walls, pine beadboard paneling, and hardwood floors, combined with modern amenities and open floorplan. Fully remodeled kitchen with brand 42" cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. New tile floors and tile backsplash. Full-size washer/dryer inside the condo. Enjoy the sunsets from the south facing patio with plenty of space and ceiling fans for hot summer days. Large master bedroom with attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. This condo has been well cared for and shows pride of ownership. Set up a showing today!

No Smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Pearl St #310 have any available units?
1356 Pearl St #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 Pearl St #310 have?
Some of 1356 Pearl St #310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Pearl St #310 currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Pearl St #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Pearl St #310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 Pearl St #310 is pet friendly.
Does 1356 Pearl St #310 offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Pearl St #310 offers parking.
Does 1356 Pearl St #310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 Pearl St #310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Pearl St #310 have a pool?
No, 1356 Pearl St #310 does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Pearl St #310 have accessible units?
No, 1356 Pearl St #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Pearl St #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 Pearl St #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
