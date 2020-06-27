1356 Pearl St #310

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

2 bed, 2 bath, top floor condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Location, location, 1/2 block walk to great restaurants, shops, and bars. Walk a little further to Cheeseman Park, City Park, Downtown, LoDo, RiNo and the Denver Zoo. Public transportation is readily available.



This condo includes one private off-street parking spot and additional street parking nearby. Beautiful early century architecture, exposed brick walls, pine beadboard paneling, and hardwood floors, combined with modern amenities and open floorplan. Fully remodeled kitchen with brand 42" cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. New tile floors and tile backsplash. Full-size washer/dryer inside the condo. Enjoy the sunsets from the south facing patio with plenty of space and ceiling fans for hot summer days. Large master bedroom with attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. This condo has been well cared for and shows pride of ownership. Set up a showing today!



No Smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate